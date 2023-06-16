Credit: ABC

Drew is facing the music for his and Carly’s SEC violations this week on General Hospital, and his fate has Cameron Mathison singing “Say it Ain’t So” all the way to the slammer.

It’s been clear to viewers for a while that Carly was never going to go down for their shady insider trading, especially as Drew started making noises about taking the fall and leaving daughter Scout to Sam and would-be stepdad Dante’s care. (And right around Father’s Day, too. Wow.) So Drew’s the one in for a big surprise when the cushy plea deal he and Zeke worked out falls through — and the sword he throws himself on for Carly turns out to be mighty sharp.

Credit: ABC screenshot

“The judge decides to make an example out of Drew, even though he’s a war hero, even though he’s an ex-Navy SEAL,” Cameron Mathison tells Soap Opera Digest.

The nerve! Clearly war heroes should get to do all the insider trading they want without harsh consequences. “Not only does he get two years in prison instead of six months, but they’re sending him to Pentonville instead of the nice, friendly, local prison, Spring Ridge,” bemoans Mathison.

Drew is shocked that his stellar service record actually worked against him instead of in his favor. “It’s just so outrageous!” says Mathison. “The judge considers Drew to basically be a living lethal weapon and thinks that he isn’t a good fit for Spring Ridge.” So instead of casually consorting with the likes of former cult members and curiously quiet serial killers, it’s off to the big house where the real criminals go. “No leniency! It is what it is,” sighs the actor.

Carly being Carly, she’s of course not as resigned to Drew’s sentence. When she pops off in the courtroom, her boyfriend and partner-in-white-collar-crime’s “goal becomes ‘Let’s make sure Carly isn’t charged with contempt.’”

It would sort of defeat the purpose of him taking all the blame, wouldn’t it? Because, explains Mathison, “The bottom line is, it’s too late.”

But what we really want to know is this: Will we see much of Drew after he’s packed off to Pentonville — and will he see some of its most illustrious guests? Paging Cyrus Renault and Johnny Zacchara. (Is Blackie Parrish there? He can come, too.)

