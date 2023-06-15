Credit: ABC screenshot

It’s a question we’ve been pondering for some time now on General Hospital — certainly since well before Victor’s mad plot took off and was thwarted. Who is the mysterious femme fatale who’s been gunning for Sonny and his territory?

And now that one Big Bad has been vanquished, it seems we’re on the cusp of finding out who this other threat is. Ava, Austin and Mason are caught up in this mysterious boss’ web and Jennifer Smith was working with someone on the West Coast intent on moving in on Port Charles.

We’ve gotten scant few hints other than the fact this person is a woman and our minds have been working overtime to figure out who it could and what ties they might have to Sonny and Port Charles. Well, after the General Hospital Convention, have we finally gotten our answer?!

Maurice Benard teamed up with TikTok and YouTube influencer Peet Montzingo to tackle the question, in a hilarious video! Montzingo attended the convention with his mom, Vicki, who just so happens to be a General Hospital super fan. She’s long dreamed of being on the show, but as a little person, was always told there were no roles for her.

Naturally, Montzingo and Benard proved otherwise! After explaining his mom’s dream, the video sets the record straight between “Sonny” and Vicki.

It begins when the previously unflappable mob boss walks into the hall only to be called over and brought to his knees by Montzingo’s mother. “Sonny,” she exclaims. “Get back here! Get over here!”

He stammers some apologies, but Vicki isn’t having it. “You know better,” she snaps when he’s kneeling before her. “I don’t want to hear this anymore. You know who the real boss is!”

“Yeah,” Sonny replies, “you are!”

Cue the General Hospital intro music! Check out the entire hilarious video below to see the “revelation” all go down.

Vicki, of course, isn’t the mob boss (at least we’re pretty sure she isn’t…), but more than a few fans chimed in to say she should be! As L.D. Walters wrote, “That was some legit acting. He looked terrified.”

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see who the Port Charles’ latest threat is, but we know one person at least who’s able to put the fear of God into Sonny!

