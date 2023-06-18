Credit: ABC

General Hospital viewers have been introduced to countless mob minions over the course of Sonny’s almost 30-year reign in Port Charles, from bodyguards Johnny and Renaldo to Brick to…Brutus?!

“He’s never bitten me; he’s really, really, cool,” said Maurice Benard on the show’s official Instagram of this “really good friend of mine” and cherished co-star. “I know he looks scary, but he’s not.”

If you don’t know who Brutus is, just take a closer look inside Capo Corinthos’ office. To paraphrase Macbeth, is that a badger I see before me? The terrifying bit of taxidermy has been stealing scenes just as much as the infamous bowl of moss in Carly’s kitchen, but seldom gets the respect he deserves. Until now!

Credit: ABC screenshot

The General Hospital gang ran a contest during the June 9 – 11 fan convention weekend to name the clawing critter. Executive Producer Frank Valentini picked the winning moniker, courtesy of Kayla Graves from Cleveland.

“Frank picked this name, and I picked Vito, ‘cause Vito is the name of my bulldog,” said Benard. “He’s got a black and white face — he’s real cute,” described the actor of his beloved bully. “You’ve gotta give it to the boss, but I would’ve picked Vito.”

Is it a little ominous that Valentini chose the name of someone who literally stabbed Julius Caesar in the back? Should our Teflon Don watch out? After all, Michael and Dex have been plotting against him. Another threat from inside the Corinthos house wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility.

Rest assured, Sonny’s badger don’t care! Sonny’s badger don’t give a [bleep]!

For more on General Hospital‘s Sonny and his eclectic crew, check out our gallery below of Sonny through the years.