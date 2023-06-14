Credit: ABC (2), Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images (2)

If we were better at chess, we might have sooner recognized the significance of the moves being made. But since we’re not so hot at it, only now are we figuring out that General Hospital is setting up its pieces to shake up the whole gameboard!

From S-E-C to B-Y-E

Nina’s engagement to Sonny, let’s be real, is on borrowed time. When he learns that she spitefully ratted out his former moll to the SEC, he’s gonna show her the door so fast that she might not have time to shed so much as a tear. In the aftermath, Carly will savor not only getting to say “I told you so” where her ex’s fiancée is concerned but the rare delight of hearing him tell her that she was right all along.

As the divorced couple’s relationship thaws and they remember how, when the chips are down, they can only really count on each other, one thing will inevitably lead to another, and boom! Sorry, Drew — hope you had fun while it lasted.

Credit: ABC screenshot

Regrets, They’ve Had a Few

Reeling, Nina will want to move heaven and earth to hold onto Sonny. But, she’ll be told by someone whose counsel she trusts, it may not be possible. Who? Valentin. He knows better than anyone that some sins just can’t be forgiven. That is, after all, how he lost Nina in the first place. As she reconsiders how she reacted to Sasha-gate, he wishes there was something, anything that he could do to comfort Nina…

Suppose at this same time, Anna takes off for the West Coast to own up to her past to granddaughter Emma — thus facilitating Finola Hughes’ usual vacay. Valentin might accidentally find himself falling back into old patterns. And his desire to keep sad words out of Nina’s mouth could lead to a kiss… and more. So that by the time Anna came home, she might find her solid relationship on unexpectedly shaky ground.

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Were that to come to pass, the cancelled WSB operative might take stock of her love life and wonder anew why she’s never been able to maintain a healthy relationship for very long. She’s always chalked it up to circumstances, she tells ex-fiancé Finn. But maybe, at the end of the day, it’s her.

In response, Finn tells Anna that perhaps she isn’t to blame so much as her partners. He, at least, can see in hindsight that he might not have been as understanding as he could have been where her actions regarding “son” Peter were concerned. The two of them had a great thing going there for a while, and if he could do it over… well…

You can see where that’s going, right? Catch up on the relationship status of all the couples on General Hospital in the gallery below.