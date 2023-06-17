General Hospital’s Rebecca Herbst Drops a Precious Photo of ‘My Babies’
You think you can handle the cuteness? You can’t. (We thought that we could, too. Wrong!) Over the weekend, General Hospital leading lady Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) pressed “paws” just long enough to share an “aww”-inducing photo of “my babies.”
No, not her kids with husband Michael Saucedo, who played Juan on the soap from 1999-2001, her dogs: Annie is 2.5 years old, Mabel, 1, and Little Lulu, 14. “She’s a Shorkie,” adds Mom. “The other two, pitties. Yes, I’m a pitbull mom.”
My babies…Annie 2.5yrs, Mabel 1yr and Little Lulu 14yrs – she’s a Shorkie. The other two, pitties. Yes, I’m a Pitbull mom. 🖤💛🤍 pic.twitter.com/4g8MKPoYvf
— RebeccaHerbst (@RebeccaLHerbst) June 12, 2023
The actress went on to explain that “Mabel is 85 percent pit. I DNA-tested them because when Annie became furry at six months, I was super confused. Didn’t know pits can be furry. She’s actually 92 percent!” The genetic testing is a good idea, she suggested, because it can let you know if your [dog] is predisposed to any genetic/medical hiccups.”
When a fan wagered “four donuts and three beignets that Lulu is the alpha and bosses the big ones around the house,” Herbst replied, laughing, “Ding ding ding!”
A day later, after many a follower had shared photos of their own four-legged family members, Herbst was delighted. “Oh my goodness, you guys… I love hearing about your fur babies,” she said. “And the pics…makes me so happy.”
In addition to Annie, Mabel and Little Lulu, Herbst and Saucedo have three children, sons Ethan, 21, and Emerson, 12, and daughter Ella, 20.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images
See photos of soap stars and their real-life kids in the below photo gallery.