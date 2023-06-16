Credit: ABC Screenshot

Viewers are always talking about how General Hospital needs to “trim” its cast, and that advice got taken to heart ahead of the show’s official fan convention the weekend of June 9 — as the adorable boys who play baby Ace Cassadine got their first haircuts!

Mom Lana Clay posted the most precious video of scene stealers Jay and Joey getting their wispy locks snipped. They sported tiny barber capes and enjoyed driving in their little race car seats like miniature Mario Andrettis. (Why don’t adults get salon chairs like that? We’re jealous!)

Hilariously, one fan on Twitter insisted “That first child is not Ace!” and Clay had to assure them, “My sons share the role. They’re twins.”

“Baby Ace got his first haircut for all his fans,” the proud mama tweeted. “And we are wishing everyone a FANTASTIC time at the #ghconvention.”

Baby Ace got his first haircut for all his fans 😎 and we are wishing everyone a FANTASTIC time at the #ghconvention #generalhospitalconvention #gh @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/6PHTgoZDp1 — Lana Clay (@theclaybros) June 11, 2023

If that isn’t heart-tugging enough by itself, Clay’s video of the momentous occasion over on Instagram was set to “Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift. (Yes, I may have teared up. More than once.) Before we know it, baby Ace will grow up, but until then we’ll enjoy cutie-patooties Jay and Joey and their stylin’ new ‘dos.

Read more about the Claybies’ cuteness with General Hospital co-stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Tabyana Ali.

For more unabashed squee over some of daytime’s cutest kids, check out our gallery below!