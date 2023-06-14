General Hospital’s Kate Mansi Sends a Message to Lexi Ainsworth Fans
As shocked as we were to learn that Lexi Ainsworth was going to be replaced as General Hospital’s Kristina, a role she’d played for a decade, the actress herself reassured us that it was a “mutually beneficial decision” that would lead to new opportunities.
And when Days of Our Lives’ former Abigail, Kate Mansi stepped into the role at the end of May, she certainly took to it naturally. Still, the actress told Soap Opera Digest in their recent issue that she completely understands that it’s going to be an ongoing adjustment for folks. There have been a couple different Kristinas, but Ainsworth has been in the role by far the longest. For many, she’s simply been Kristina.
“I have nothing but respect for Lexi as a woman and also as an actor,” Mansi told Digest. “We were friends before; we’ll stay friends after.”
There’s going to be similarities and differences between the two performers’ takes on Kristina, but, ultimately, this is the nature of daytime. Days of Our Lives fans went through the same thing when she left and Marci Miller took over as Abigail.
“Two things can be true at the same time,” she added, “so fans can love Lexi and love me, or fans can love me and love Marci. There’s nowhere that’s truer than in the soap/daytime world because one doesn’t necessarily negate the other.”
The good news is, the show finally seems determined to focus on Kristina more than it has in ages, though exactly how they plan on doing that isn’t clear yet. We seem to be barreling towards a surrogacy story with her and Molly — but is that just the start of finally giving Alexis’ middle child a bigger role on the show?
No matter what, Mansi’s grateful for the chance to step into Kristina’s shoes “and I’m excited for fans to hopefully embrace this sort of new wave of the Davis family.”
Hey, so are we. Here’s hoping that this change leads to bigger and better things for everyone involved!
