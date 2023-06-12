Credit: ABC screenshot (4), ABC

General Hospital wouldn’t dare kill off another Quartermaine… would it? The show certainly wants to make us believe that it might, what with the way the June 8 episode ended.

No Running Around the Pool

On his way to tell Drew that it was Nina who ratted him and Carly out to the SEC, Ned tripped on a towel and hit his head as he took a tumble into the Metro Court pool. When last we saw Olivia’s better half, he was unconscious and being rushed to the hospital that gives the show its name.

Credit: ABC screenshot

Grave Matters

If Wally Kurth were to leave the soap, he’d remain a daytime MVP, owing to the fact that he’s still on Days of Our Lives as Justin. But Ned’s death would be a devastating blow to the Quartermaines, who have already lost so many of their nearest and dearest. Edward and Lila, Alan, Emily, Jason (repeatedly)…

An Unhappy Ending… or a Delicious Twist?

Plus, there’s no way that General Hospital wouldn’t want to play the fallout from Ned’s discovery that Nina perpetrated the very deed he’s been accused of. That’s Soap Opera 101.

Further complicating matters is the fact that, after Ned’s accident, Nina didn’t call 911… she just… stood there. Not a great look for a character that wants everybody to think she isn’t malicious.

Credit: ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Hits and Mrs.

On top of all that, General Hospital is going to need Ned on the canvas when it brings back his ex-wife and Brook Lynn’s mom Lois someday. As former portrayer Rena Sofer was saying her goodbyes as Quinn on Bold & Beautiful, she admitted that yes, “I’ve spoken to General Hospital in the past about stepping back into Lois’ nails… All the stars would have to be aligned for me to step back into that role — but if they did, it would be a very exciting road in my journey moving forward.”

Review a Who’s Who of the Quartermaines in the family album below.