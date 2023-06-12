Credit: ABC screenshot

In General Hospital’s preview for the week of June 12 – 16, it looks as if Nina’s world could be rocked. But it all depends on what happens next where Ned is concerned! Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

Though the DNA tests showed Curtis was Trina’s biological dad shook her family up, it also opened it up. Curtis, Marshall, Stella and Trina have a small private celebration welcoming Trina into their family, again.

Over at General Hospital, Ned’s loved ones gather around him after his tragic slip-and-fall accident at the Metro Court pool. Elsewhere, Nina opens up to Ava that Ned found out the truth that she turned Carly and Drew into the SEC. She knows the second Ned wakes up he will spill everything. Perhaps that’s why Nina preemptively removes her wedding ring and places it on the counter.

And this is one sleepy storyline that won’t be dragged out too long, as Ned regains consciousness this week. Sonny says, “Maybe he’ll start telling everybody the truth.” Or maybe not? Per soap 101 rules, anyone who falls and hits their head while trying to reveal a major secret is likely to wake up with amnesia! Will the rules apply this time?

And finally, Cary and Drew meet up and an eager Carly asks Drew, “Did you find something?” Indeed Drew did! Tracy is so intent on keeping the fact that Brook Lynn is her plant at Deception that she pointed the finger at Drew for Ned’s accident and claimed he attacked her son!

Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out which family is left reeling, and who TJ opens up to.

Video: General Hospital/Facebook