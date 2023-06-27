Credit: ABC (2)

Back in the summer of 2021, Roger Howarth debuted as his third General Hospital character. Well, fourth if you consider his brief time having Drew Cain’s memories implanted in him. The Emmy winner took on the role of Austin Gatlin-Holt, and his background was shrouded in mystery, aside from the fact that he was an apparent woods-loving, carefree hippie doctor from Pautauk, NY. It didn’t take long for him to reveal his last name, along with the fact that he had come to claim his father’s birthright as a Quartermaine and to disclose that as Edward was dying, he began to make amends with his estranged son, Jimmy Lee.

Credit: ABC screenshot

Before long, more twists regarding Austin’s past would come to light. His “cuz” on his mother’s side, Mason Gatlin, came to town and initially was tasked with trying to get him to return to Pautauk and — gulp — “the family.” Austin felt that he had paid his dues and was out, but Mason informed him that one never can fully leave the family. On several occasions, he alluded that their boss was a woman, and she still had big plans for Austin. Mason’s also referred to how twisted she is and that he and Austin learned everything they know from this woman.

Credit: ABC screenshot

After Ava conked her ex-husband Nikolas Cassadine over the head as he became violent and threatening, she hid his supposedly “dead” body in the Cassadine stables with Austin’s help. Unfortunately, before they could later move the stiff, they discovered it was gone. That’s what happens when you leave a body in a closet for a few days!

The unlikely tag team soon found themselves being blackmailed by Mason, who knew what had happened. Now, he has ordered Ava to use her connections to Sonny to find out all she can about his deals with the Pikeman group. Of course, there is also the fact that Mason has Nikolas, alive and on life support, at an undisclosed location. Not even Ava knows her ex is still breathing!

So who is this shady lady calling all the shots? It’s a question viewers have been trying to figure out for months now! Is her interest in Sonny’s territory a clue? Is the taking of Nikolas more than a means to control Ava? Is this devilish woman someone we know… or an entirely new villainess? Scroll through our gallery of suspects below, and be sure to tell us in the comments who you think the big bag boss is!

