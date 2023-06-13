Credit: ABC

Has cancel culture finally hit General Hospital? That certainly what seems to have happened now that Anna’s been canned from the WSB — despite her work in taking Victor down in Greenland and, essentially, helping to save the world!

But even as we wonder what that means for her future in Port Charles is, Finola Hughes spoke up to admit that this firing even blindsided her!

“I really didn’t know that was coming down the pipeline,” she told Soap Opera Digest in their latest issue. “It was pretty quick and pretty cold!”

No matter how much she’s grown and changed over the years, her long, long ago work with DVX was dredged up as a reason to let her go from the job she’s faithfully worked at for decades. As Hughes noted, the WSB’s idea was “to distance ourselves from her and basically cancel her!” She went on to add that “it’s really interesting and kind of sad.”

Well, sad is most definitely what Anna’s feeling as she reels from having her life upended! And it’s what viewers are feeling too as they watch it unfold. The not-so-secret agent has been at it for so long, viewers could be forgiven if they started to worry what her place in Port Charles is after this. Or if she’ll even have one.

Credit: ABC screenshot

But don’t worry, this may be a major pivot, but it isn’t the end of Anna. Things are just going to be rough for a little while. “What does that look like within her close circle of friends when she’s annihilated in the press,” Hughes asked. “What does that look like not only for her, but for other people who love her?”

And perhaps more specifically, what does this mean for her and Valentin? He’s trying to be supportive, but she’s shutting herself off, and it’s not hard to imagine him getting frustrated with behavior that he recognizes all too well in himself. That’s something he admitted to Sonny — who Anna did talk to!

Let’s just hope things don’t get too rough. Anna’s dealing with a lot of change — she doesn’t need to lose everything in her life all at once! Who knows how far she’d fall if that happened.

