Credit: ABC

Sonny may pride himself on being in charge, but when it comes down to it, the General Hospital don needs a strong woman in his life. Brenda, Carly, Nina — none of them have shied away from speaking their minds to him. Sometimes that goes better than other times, but the point is, Sonny’s at his best when he’s got someone to check him from time to time.

Right now, he has Nina, and before that Carly. Once upon a time, though, there was also another woman in town who came tantalizing close to ending up as his leading lady.

Last seen almost exactly four years ago in June of 2019, Margaux Dawson was once the Port Charles district attorney and one in a long line of folks in that job who vowed to take Sonny down. As you might have guessed, she didn’t succeed. Instead, after solving the mystery of her missing dad, Margaux and Sonny grew friendly — which Carly was not happy about for a time!

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

But that never ended up going anywhere beyond that. Margaux got mixed up in Shiloh’s cult and resigned as the DA and what happened to her after that is a bit fuzzy. Is she still floating around Port Charles making her way as a lawyer? Lord knows that town could use more than a few, though after all she’d been through, she might have decided to focus on Port Charles residents outside of Sonny’s orbit. (They have to exist, right?)

In any case, now that Hendrickson’s no longer on contract at Young & Restless, it seems like the perfect chance to bring Margaux back into Sonny’s orbit. And we aren’t the only ones who think so! When a fan mentioned on Twitter that Hendrickson should make her way to Port Charles to give the don an, ahem, spanking, Benard thought it was a “Great idea.”

Margaux could go either way if she returned — a new rival for his affections, set to drive Nina and Carly crazy, or a new looking to take Sonny down. Or, heck, she could be both! Seduce him and throw him to the wolves while working with the feds!

What do you think? Is there room on the canvas for General Hospital to snatch Hendrickson up and have Margaux make her return in a big way?

Take a look back through Sonny’s colorful history and all the women in his life with our photo gallery of his life below.