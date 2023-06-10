Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Of all the things we once saw in Esme’s General Hospital future, lasting amnesia and a chance to start fresh was not one of them. Then again, that’s what happened to the late, lamented Jason, who’s amnesia led to a permanent change from Quartermaine to Morgan and preppy scion to mob enforcer. So, hey, why not have the same thing happen to Esme?

We’ve got a long ways to go, though, before finding out if this new, non-evil Esme is permanent or if someday she’ll get her memories back and get back to her scheming ways. But for now, she’s got a spiffy new career to look forward to, a baby to take care of and a new beginning that can take her anywhere she wants it to.

In real life, Avery Kristen Pohl has reached an end, of sorts — though not of playing Esme! The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share graduation photos on her stories, decked out in full cap, gown and sashes with a huge smile and just a single word: “Done.”

Back in December, Pohl spoke with her school’s student paper, The Valley Star, about her success on General Hospital and her hopes to graduate from college this spring. Clearly, she accomplished that goal, having just graduated from Los Angeles Valley College!

“I don’t think I’m in the end result,” the Pohl told the paper about what she’s achieved so far. “I think that this is part of the journey. You kind of realize, ‘Oh, I’ve achieved this goal and I get to do it now but what else? Where else am I going to push myself in my life?’”

And it’s clear that Pohl knows how to push herself. Before landing the role of Esme, she was a full-time student. Rather than dropping out, she decided to keep going until she got her bachelors degree in business. So congrats to Pohl on this huge achievement! Now that that’s done, the sky’s the limit.

Though for now, we’re happy she’ll be sticking around as this “new” Esme. In fact, we’ll be watching closely… Oh, so closely. We’ve got your eyes on you, Esme! No slipping back into your evil ways without us knowing!

