Nope. Ingo Rademacher’s lawsuit stemming from his 2021 dismissal from General Hospital because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on religious grounds has been defeated in court, per The Hollywood Reporter. A Los Angeles judge sided with ABC, which had argued that the former cast member’s opposition to the vaccine was based on health reasons vs. religious beliefs.

In the network’s opposition to the actor’s motion for summary adjuration, its attorney wrote that “Rademacher’s testimony confirms his ‘religion’ is not comprehensive in nature but focused instead on the issue of not altering one’s/his immune system and ‘do[ing] the right thing’ or simply being a ‘good person.’”

Throughout much of the pandemic, the German-born daytimer, who made his debut as Jax in 1996, left in 2013, then returned for two more stints, wrote and/or shared social-media posts that questioned COVID vaccine efficacy, mandates and passports. In August 2021, this messaging inspired fans of the soap to launch a #FireIngo hashtag campaign.

In response, Rademacher, who was raised in Australia from the age of 10, dropped an Instagram video in which he called #FireIngo supporters “bigots” and argued that “if you want to take the vaccine, take it. Just know you’re doing it for yourself, not to save anyone else.”

Rademacher also drew fire in 2021 for a transphobic retweet, for which he later tried to publicly issue a mea culpa to transgender castmate Cassandra James (Terry). “I don’t think it’s OK to call a transgender an empowered woman because where does that leave women?” he said. Nevertheless, he told James, “I apologize to you sincerely. I think you’re an absolute talent, and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that. I think you’re absolutely gorgeous, I really do.”

