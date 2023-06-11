Credit: ABC/Getty Images

Never mess with a Scorpio — or a mom. General Hospital alum Kimberly McCullough sounded off on Instagram after a June 5 article on CNN Health led with “How long you breastfeed may impact your child’s test scores later, study shows.” And we can’t blame her.

The beloved actress-turned-director, who played Robin Scorpio on General Hospital on and off from 1985 through 2021, didn’t mince words. “Are you kidding me with this headline?” McCullough posted. “CNN, get your [bleep] together. Like women need more pressure on themselves.”

McCullough, who gave birth to son Otis in 2017, has long been open about the both the joys and the challenges of motherhood. A moving personal blog post after Otis was born detailed how breastfeeding gave her “a few rolling panic attacks” and left her “wondering how the hell I was going to keep this little human alive with my body. I’ve never felt so vulnerable in my life.”

The bottle vs. breast debate has been raging for decades (possibly centuries), further polarizing parents already under loads of stress with a baby at home. Now CNN wants them to worry about SAT scores based on when a child is weaned? Who has time for that? It’s no wonder McCullough clapped back.

And she wasn’t alone. Actress Alicia Coppola, who fans may remember as Lorna Devon on Another World back in the day, also chimed with a “this is absolute bull.”

Looks like irresponsible headlines about breastfeeding are a great way to get some of our daytime faves all fed up!

