In the wake of General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher’s May 23 arrest for public intoxication, the beloved Emmy winner has been on the receiving end of an outpouring of support and well wishes. Among those encouraging him to pick himself up, dust himself off and start over again was former castmate Sean Kanan (ex-A.J.), who now plays Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful.

“The road to sobriety is often full of twists and turns,” said Kanan, “and occasionally there are slips and falls. Please send [Christopher] your strength. He’s a good guy.” (Read that story here.)

On June 6, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard (Sonny) shared a photo and videos from Christopher’s visit to his ranch. “Sometimes when you just need to rejuvenate,” said Benard, “all you need is a little love from Buddy the Goat and friends.”

The actors go way back. Benard had already been at General Hospital for three years by the time Christopher joined the cast in 1996. In March of 2022, Christopher, a father of two who also starred on Days of Our Lives as Stefan, visited Benard’s vlog, State of Mind and opened up about the origins of his issues with alcohol. He even shared that he had flatlined three twimes — twice from alcohol poisoning, once from withdrawal.

Christopher acknowledged that his drinking problem was the reason that he had to be let go from Days of Our Lives. “It was devastating for a myriad of reasons. One, the thing that I love the most was taken away. Two, I threw it away. Nobody took it away from me. I dropped it, OK? Having to walk out the doors under those circumstances? That was like, ‘This is for real, dude.’ And I haven’t been back since. That ship has sailed.”

