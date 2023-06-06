Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

One year ago, tragedy struck the Wagner family. General Hospital‘s Kristina Wagner (Felicia) and her ex-husband Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) lost their youngest son, Harrison, after struggling with addiction. The couple wasted virtually no time in establishing a scholarship in his honor, intent on helping other young men struggling with addiction pay for New Life House Recovery Community, a sober living community.

But losing a child is a heartbreaking blow and while time may soften it a bit as it does all tragedies, it will sadly never go away. This is something Wagner shared on the first anniversary of Harrison’s passing, posting a touching video of her late son to Instagram to talk about her loss.

“We shot this video on Araby Trail and here I am posting it on the first anniversary of Harrison’s death,” she wrote. “His words are comforting to me. It’s brutally painful to lose my boy. I still believe in open mindedness, happiness, and love and I still have hope for wishes to come true. Thank you, Harrison.”

In the video, Harrison shares some wisdom that’s beautiful and painfully poignant.

“Everybody’s got pain and struggles in life,” he noted. “That’s why we get out of ourselves and whatever our God is, whatever our belief is outside of ourself, we wish for an amazing life. Open mindedness, happiness and love.”

He then adds his rock to the rock pile on the trail and makes a wish.

The fans responded with love and support in droves, though the post also allowed those who’ve also lost children far too soon, some from addiction, as well, a place to share their own stories and find community with those who understand what they’ve been through.

In the end, we may never know what Harrison’s wish may have been , but his message of open mindedness, happiness and love is already spreading.

