Credit: ABC (2)

It’s already shaping up to be a hot summer on General Hospital — and we aren’t just talking about a heat wave hitting Port Charles! Of course, judging by the latest pics we’ve gotten from the show, the temperature’s definitely rising over there.

Over on the show’s official Instagram page, the General Hospital folks shared the first behind-the-scenes look at summer, announcing, “The pool is officially open! It’s even more fun when Evan Hofer and Nicholas Alexander Chavez aren’t throwing punches at each other.”

That’s fair. While maybe a bit fun to watch, we don’t need to end up with a split lip like Spencer there. Still, he and Dex throwing down or not, seeing those two gentlemen, plus Tabyana Ali (Trina) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) all decked out in summery swimsuits, we’re just about ready to dive into the pool with them. Fingers crossed for an invite!

But now that we’ve gotten a little tease of summer, we can’t help but wonder how many waves we’ll be getting outside of the pool on General Hospital in the coming months!

Chavez, of course, never fails to delight the fans with his own “Sprina” love — like when he commented on the post telling Ali, “You’re so cute,” and getting a “Thank you, handsome,” in response. How could you not love a couple when their own portrayers ship their characters together?

Still, as gorgeous as these photos are (and as cute and handsome as the folks in them are), there’s a real good chance that things are going to get downright ugly by summer’s end. Are “Sprina” going to be able to cope with baby Ace without him (and Esme!) coming between them? Will Sonny freeze out Joss when he finds out what’s been going on… and do far worse to Dex?

We guess time will tell…

In the meantime, click through our photo gallery below to get a taste of what’s ahead this summer on General Hospital!