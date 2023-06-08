General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Tells All About the Scene That Wrecked Her: ‘I Just Sat in My Dressing Room and Cried’
Actors are used to navigating wild mood swings on the set and then returning leaving behind their character to return their lives already in progress. It’s sorta in the job description. But sometimes, there are scenes that are just too intense to be shrugged off. Case in point: the ones in which General Hospital had Carly finally inform Nina that she was Willow’s mother.
“It was really probably one of the hardest things that I’ve ever done,” Cynthia Watros tells Soap Opera Digest. Although she and Laura Wright didn’t have long monologues, their back-and-forth was saturated with “a lot of anger and disbelief… and then the undercurrent of the volcano of emotion that Nina has about having a child because it’s such an open wound for her.”
One day of taping the big reveal was especially taxing on the Emmy winner. At the end of it, “I, Cynthia, couldn’t shake it,” she says. “I just sat in my dressing room and cried, because it was soaked into my skin!
“I’ve never really had that, where I couldn’t shake it off,” she adds. “I’m pretty good at shaking off my characters. It was a very difficult few weeks.”
You can rewatch the scenes below — as you brace yourself for more blowouts to come. When Carly learns that Nina ratted her out to the SEC — and that day is coming fast — Watros and Wright are guaranteed to get some more scenes of an earth-shaking quality.
Review Nina’s tumultuous life in Port Charles in the below photo gallery.
Video: YouTube/General Hospital