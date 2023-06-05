Credit: ABC screenshot (2)

The week on May 5 promises to be a game-changer for several General Hospital characters. As you’ll see in the promo that ABC just dropped for the episodes to come, Michael pushes Carly to use the evidence he obtained against Sonny to get off the hook with the SEC. But, despite her hurt over being traded in for Nina, she tells her son, “I will not sacrifice your father to save myself!”

Sounds an awful lot like foreshadowing, doesn’t it? If even after all the bitter fights that the former Corinthoses have had, Carly still won’t throw Sonny under the bus, even to ensure her own freedom, she is clearly not as over her ex as she would like us to believe. (Sorry, Drew.) And if she has lingering feelings for Sonny — “if”… ha! — all it would take to put her back in his arms would be…

Well, whad’ya know? The very thing that looks to also be happening this week: the reveal that it was Nina who ratted out Carly to the SEC, inadvertently landing her new fiancé in the hot seat. “It was you all along,” says Ned, who has been wrongly accused nine ways to Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

If it is Nina at whom Ned is pointing a finger, then when Sonny discovers the way that his current squeeze lashed out at his former one, he is… uh… unlikely to take it well. In fact, the barware in Port Charles is probably already shuddering with concern. What do you think? Isn’t the show setting up a “CarSon” rematch? En route to the comments, catch up on the relationship status of every General Hospital couple in the below photo gallery.