In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for June 5 – 9, Ridge finds himself in a familiar situation. Read on and watch the preview below.

Last week, Taylor and Brooke’s friendship began to crumble. Brooke worried about Hope’s feelings for Thomas, but defended her daughter to Taylor. However, Steffy also insists Hope had feelings for her brother, putting a strain on the ladies’ friendship.

It didn’t take Taylor long to begin putting a bug in Deacon’s ear that he could have Brooke back if he tried hard enough, and Hope would have her family back together. As Brooke was fighting her feelings for Ridge, Deacon called Taylor out on her games, which would land her back in Ridge’s arms and possibly as his wife.

Later, Deacon listened to Taylor and begged Brooke to come back to him She told him that he was a dear friend, but had no idea where this was coming from. It didn’t take Brooke long to figure out Taylor had put him up to this. When he confirmed it, she hightailed it to confront Taylor and called her a backstabbing traitor!

Coming up, Taylor is quick to tell Brooke that she and Ridge have tried time and time again, and every time Brooke has let him down. She cries Ridge deserves to be with someone who won’t upend his world. Brooke turns to leave, and Taylor grabs her and yells, “Grow up!” Brooke shoves back screaming, “Don’t lay your hands on me!” as Ridge is forced to intervene before World War III erupts!

