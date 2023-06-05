Credit: ABC

Watch out, Sprina! The dream team of General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Tabyana Ali has an on-set meddler in their midst — one making his fond feelings for Ali quite clear!

“He gives her the eyes and everything,” Chavez tells Soap Opera Digest of his audacious work rival, explaining that this co-worker “will just flirt with Tabyana in front of me, as if I’m not even there!”

Ali admits she’s “weak” to her co-star’s intense charm offensive, too. “I thought I was strong, but he has really put me to a challenge!”

Wow! Move over Don Juan. Who’s the castmate wooing her so hard? If you guessed that it’s actually two castmates, you’d be absolutely right. Twinfants Jay and Joey Clay, who play baby Ace, have quickly won the hearts of everyone who has scenes with them — while effortlessly stealing those scenes. (Champion multitaskers, and they’re not even a year old!)

Credit: ABC screenshot

“No one is focusing on anything I’m saying, they’re just looking at the cute baby!” Chavez teasingly huffs of Spencer’s interactions with wee and winsome Ace.

“He can’t help it,” defends Ali. “He’s just so adorable!” (And we have to agree!)

While viewers are understandably wary of Spencer turning into a devoted daddy figure for his little bro when he and Trina are finally starting to heat up, Ali doesn’t mind baby Ace’s presence in their characters’ lives. “I wish I could work more with him,” she says to Digest.

If only more adorable Ace didn’t come with more mama Esme, right, Sprina Nation?

