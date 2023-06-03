General Hospital’s Chad Duell Tells All About the ‘Split’ We Never Saw Coming
It can be tough to stay together, especially when you’re in daytime. Couples come and go, pairings split all the time and on General Hospital, even families fall apart. Just ask the Corinthos clan! Sonny and Carly’s split snowballed into a rift between Michael and his dad — not to mention between Nina and Willow!
But there’s one split that we didn’t get to see on television. And for that, we can probably all be thankful. Then again, judging by some of the reactions, there are more than a few fans who would have liked to have seen it onscreen!
In this case, though, we aren’t talking about a separation between actors, characters or, well, anyone else you can think of. No, we’re talking about a very specific wardrobe malfunction!
When a viewer noted how Michael’s pants have been growing tight enough “to burst” lately, Chad Duell chimed in to let us know that that particular ship had already sailed!
“I actually ripped my pants during a scene recently,” he tweeted, “split right down the crack.”
OK, it doesn’t get much more awkward than that, though clearly Duell was good-natured about it seeing as how he shared the split with the world! And his fans certainly seemed to get a kick out of it with laughs aplenty in the replies!
And hey, we (and Michael) need some levity here. Between his Sonny feud and Willow’s health problems, there hasn’t been a whole lot to cheer on lately. So if we can get a few giggles out of some split jeans, hey, we’ll take it!
