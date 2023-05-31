Emmy Winner Tyler Christopher Arrested After Allegedly Alcohol-Related Airport Nap
Tyler Christopher was arrested on May 23 after the Burbank PD was alerted that a man was sleeping on the ground near the American Airlines terminal of an airport, TMZ reports. The officers are said to have suspected that the nap was alcohol-related and, as the actor was unable to care for himself, arrested him for public intoxication.
Sadly, this is not the first time that the veteran of General Hospital (as Nikolas) and Days of Our Lives (as Stefan) has been taken into custody. A similar scenario played out in 2019. During a 2022 episode of State of Mind, hosted by his former General Hospital castmate Maurice Benard (Sonny), Christopher revealed that he’d taken his first drink at age 9.
“At some point, you cannot survive it,” he said. “At some point, it will kill you — and it has. Three times, I have flatlined. And nobody knows that. Three times I have flatlined, and they brought me back. Twice from [alcohol] poisoning, once from withdrawal.”
In 2020, Christopher appeared to be on the road to recovery; he was returning to California and ready to get to work, he Instagrammed. But the path to wellness can be a bumpy one. We can only hope that the Emmy winner gets the help that he needs, for his sake and the sake of his two children with second wife Brienne Pedigo.
Video: YouTube/State of Mind With Maurice Benard