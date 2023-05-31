General Hospital ‘Unboxes’ the Arc That’s Destined to Bring Nikolas Back to Port Charles
We knew that when General Hospital put Nikolas in a coma that he wasn’t gone for good. (Heck, he’d already “died” twice, and this was just a very long nap!) What we couldn’t guess at the time, however, was the storyline that would wake up the character originally played by Tyler Christopher. Now we can!
Everything became as clear as day when Victor’s will left Spencer a box that the late villain said was the key to securing the Cassadine family’s safety. Victor having been Victor, this “gift” is certain to lead impressionable Spencer down a dark path, one that we fear will alienate him from even girlfriend Trina. (At least Ace is too little for his brother to be a bad role model!)
Credit: ABC screenshot
Thankfully, there remains someone out there who can bring him back to the light… someone who knows how hard it can be to change course and reject the urge to follow in the Cassadine clan’s cutthroat footsteps. And that person is… obviously, Nikolas. The show is sure to let Spencer flirt with the wicked ways that are his legacy, only for Dad to turn up just in time to straighten him out.
Nikolas’ awakening will also allow the soap to reset the character, who himself had gone so diabolical in the end that he was ready to kidnap ex-wife Ava’s little girl. After such a long rest, he can return with a fresh perspective and a whole lotta apologies. If he’s turned over a new leaf, he might even appeal once again to old flame Elizabeth. (Somehow we doubt any number of mea culpas will earn him Ava’s forgiveness!)
Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Review Nikolas’ entire life story in the below photo gallery, then hit the comments. Would you like to see him come back? And if so, who would you want to play him?