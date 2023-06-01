Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Say what you will about General Hospital‘s Michael, but being an obedient son isn’t exactly one of his finer traits. Granted, quite a few folks may argue that Sonny is far from a model father, but hiring someone to undermine and take your dad down does seem a bit extreme.

In real life, on the other hand, Chad Duell always does what his TV dad Maurice Benard tells him. Well, he almost always does – after offering up a few excuses as to why he can’t. And pushing Benard to throw in a little “friendly persuasion” to top it off.

But hey, as Benard wrote on a recent Instagram post, “The great thing about Chad is he is so incredibly supportive and so eager to do whatever I need him to do.”

Aw, isn’t that just sweet? Well, it is until you watch the video of the two of them as Benard tries to get Chad to put on a State of Mind hat! And it does not go well! It’s obvious this isn’t a new battle. Duell points this out right away, saying that his Port Charles pops keeps trying to get him to wear his “merchandise.”

He stammers that he can’t, then offers a few excuses (Oh how convenient, “My agent told me I can’t…”) but Benard just isn’t having any of it.

“OK,” Benard sighs, clearly fed up with this dance. “Put the hat – put the hat on. Put the hat on!” There’s more than a little Sonny in that demand, but is that finally enough for Duell to do as he’s told and get Benard to back off?

Check out the entire hilarious clip below to find out as the two go back and forth over this delightful, er, merchandising opportunity.

The fans laughed it up in the comments as the two were clearly having a blast filming this little skit. Whether or not Duell kept the hat, though, is another matter. After all, he wouldn’t want to get in trouble with his agent.

In the end, we’re only really sure of about one thing: Sonny wishes he could get Michael to do as he’s told as easily as this!

