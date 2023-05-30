Credit: ABC (5)

The week of May 29 promises to be a biggie for General Hospital and its fans. As you’ll see in the promo below, Curtis is about to find out whether he should be passing out cigars — and Trina is about to learn whether she can drop the “step” from her stepfather’s descriptor.

Of course, there’s another big secret hanging over their heads, one that could drive the final nail into the coffin of Portia’s troubled marriage. (More on that twist here.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

On the other end of the canvas, Victor’s will is read — by Victor himself. (Welcome back, Charles Shaughnessy!) It’s unclear to whom he leaves a key to “the truth,” but you just know that whatever it unlocks is going to be more trouble than it’s worth!

If it’s Nikolas who is the recipient of the key, at least he’ll certainly be ready for action. As portrayer Nicholas Alexander Chavez recently demonstrated on Instagram, he’s in fighting shape. The Emmy winner has been hitting the gym “five days a week since October,” he said. “Putting in the work.

“Feels so good to have confidence in knowing we can do difficult things,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Alexander Chavez (@nicholasalexanderchavez)

Review Trina and Spencer’s love story, from their first meeting to what was almost the end in Greenland, in the below photo gallery.