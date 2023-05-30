General Hospital’s Anthony Geary Shoots Down Comeback: ‘You Must Be Nuts’
Ever since Anthony Geary retired from General Hospital, fans have been hoping that he might be coaxed back to the show to reprise his role of the late (?) Luke Spencer. When an offer is made, let’s just hope that it goes better than it does in the scenes from This Show Sucks: Truth + Consequences that Jim Warren dropped on May 29.
In the comedic web soap, Geary plays the former star of the show within the show; Warren, its new executive producer. When the latter tracks down the former in Amsterdam, where Geary has lived since leaving Port Charles, he hypes up the idea of a comeback… and, just as quickly, Geary shuts it down. “You must be nuts,” he says. “No thanks.”
Warren offers Geary the moon and also the stars. He can have script approval. He can even rewrite the scripts. And Warren got him the same salary as he had the last time he appeared on Truth + Consequences. That payday was an insult, Geary grumbles. How about double what he got on his last contract? “Double my last contract was still an insult.”
Undaunted, Warren pursues Geary further, suggesting that he could save his friends’ jobs if he came back. “I don’t have any friends,” he barks. The clipfest also includes the alternate ending to Geary’s arc that the actor himself preferred, and a reunion between the Emmy winner and one of his former General Hospital peers? Which one? Take a peek at the video above to find out.
Video: YouTube/Jim Warren