Credit: ABC (4)

General Hospital fans’ long wait is over. The week of May 29, we — along with Trina, Portia and Curtis — will learn whether he is really the young woman’s father… or Taggert?

Ironically, the upheaval will come just when things are settling down between the newlyweds following the reveal at their nuptials that Trina’s stepdad might actually be her dad. Curtis finally moves back in with his bride, and as Brook Kerr tells Soap Opera Digest, as “Marshall’s like, ‘I’ll take your bags’… Curtis’ phone rings.

“Portia’s No. 1 priority, of course, is Trina and making sure she’s going to be OK” with whatever the news turns out to be. “She knows that what happens now is out of her hands, and all she can do is try to be there for her loved ones and catch them if they fall.”

Credit: ABC

At the same time as this mystery is being solved, another secret is being kept: that Curtis shared a kiss with ex-wife Jordan. So even if he and Portia can get past the shock of Trina’s DNA-test results, the couple is standing on very unsolid ground. Heck, their marriage could wind up ending before they ever really got to enjoy a honeymoon period!

