General Hospital Preview: Laura Wright Teases the Explosive Fallout When Carly Learns the Truth
General Hospital fans aren’t the only ones eager to see the fireworks when Carly learns what her older children have been up to. After one of Laura Wright’s Twitter followers suggested that if Sonny’s ex knew what Michael had been and Josslyn still was plotting, she’d take a broom to their heads, the Emmy winner couldn’t resist expressing her excitement.
“Ohhh, just you wait!” the actress teased. “Haaa!”
Ohhh just you wait !!!!! Haaaaa https://t.co/OjwS9gh2Vf
— Laura Wright (@lldubs) May 24, 2023
Michael may have decided against going through with his plot to bring down Port Charles’ godfather, but Josslyn still wants to bust her sometime stepdad, if only to free boyfriend Dex from the grip of the Mob. While Sonny may be low on Carly’s list of favorite people these days, she still doesn’t want to see Donna and Avery’s pop pressing license plates; the kids would be crushed.
Plus, there’s the hilariously dearly held belief that with Sonny in charge of the Mafia, it’s a kinder, gentler Mafia than it would be if someone else were running it. Mm-hmm. Try telling that to Dex as he’s dangling from a meat hook!
In response to Wright’s tweet, castmate Eden McCoy, who plays Joss, shared an “I’m in trouble” gif. Which may well turn out to be the understatement of the year. Luckily, even when the on-screen mother/daughter duo go at in a scene, it’s just in a scene; off screen, they’re great friends.
