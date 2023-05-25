1 / 17 <p>Art imitates life for the actresses who bring to life <em>General Hospital</em> besties Trina and Josslyn. On the former’s birthday in 2023, the latter gave her presence the ultimate thumbs-up, taking to Twitter to hail “<a href="https://twitter.com/RealEdenMccoy/status/1619409887561412610" target="_blank">the most beautiful girl</a> inside and out.”</p>

2 / 17 <p>Not even the age of social-distancing could keep apart these <em>Days of Our Lives</em> buddies. Before the NBC soap resumed production after its hiatus, Marlena and Bonnie’s portrayers hosted hilarious “armchair chats” on Instagram — safely separated by Plexiglas — to give themselves an excuse to, as Hall put it, “hang around, watch some TV, go for a walk and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCXF9RvhiDg/" target="_blank">go to the pie shop</a>.”</p>

3 / 17 <p>Godfrey is now <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Sarah (as you well know) and Matula is trying her luck in primetime (where her spectacular comedy <em>LA to Vegas</em> should still be airing, thank you <em>not at all</em>, Fox!). But the friendship that began when they played <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>’s Caroline and Hope is still going strong. In fact, on Matula’s birthday, Godfrey admitted on social media, “I don’t know what I’d do without you.”</p>

4 / 17 <p>These two go way back — further, even, than Stafford’s stint as Nina on <em>General Hospital</em>, where Hughes has played Anna since the 1980s. The <em>Young & Restless</em> leading lady — Phyllis on screen — was co-stars with Hughes in Aaron Spelling’s 1997 series, <em>Pacific Palisades</em>. In Stafford’s opinion, Hughes “is the original badass. The greatest friend to <em>all</em>,” she <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CP3y52lAnOy/" target="_blank">Instagrammed in 2021</a>. “So supportive of everyone and laughs at all of my jokes. That is the kind of pal to have.”</p>

5 / 17 <p>The <em>Venice</em> co-stars aren’t just girlfriends, they’re also the<em> It Girls On the Stoop</em> — and there’s <em>always</em> something cooking with <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ former Carly and <em>One Life to Live</em>’s much-missed Nora. No, <em>literally</em> — they cook stuff. They’re kinda like the <em>General Hospital</em> tag team of Steve Burton (Jason) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), except prettier and better chefs.</p>

6 / 17 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Carrie and Sami may rarely have been as close as the sisters that they are, but their portrayers have more than made up for it with their tight relationship. “We go <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCNHkKanASr/" target="_blank">waaay back</a>,” as Sweeney Instagrammed in 2020. “And it’s so crazy that now we’re talking about our daughters.” When the former co-stars cooked up some fun over the summer, “I even <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCHPn4SDQJo/" target="_blank">shaved my legs</a>,” joked Clark, “as if I was doing a love scene on <em>Days</em>.”</p>

7 / 17 <p>The <em>General Hospital</em> “knit-wits” — as in they’re witty and <em>amazing</em> knitters — are even closer than their characters, Maxie and Lulu. We know — it’s hard to believe. But, for instance, on Storms’ birthday, Rylan Instagrammed a shot of them and called it “<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-u4dgwAzGk/" target="_blank">the most realistic picture of us</a>.” Why? Because “I’ve slept in my work makeup and am wearing a grey sweatsuit ensemble,” she explained. “You? Lashes on. Nails did. Outfit on point. Being the baddest-ass bitch there ever was.”</p>

8 / 17 <p>For decades, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> psycho Sheila has wreaked havoc on Brooke’s life — but not her portrayer’s. In fact, Lang often hangs out with her on-screen nemesis off screen. Skiing trips… concerts… you name it, they’ve done it.</p>

9 / 17 <p>What happens in Pine Valley… clearly doesn’t <em>stay</em> in Pine Valley. Even years after these two were <em>All My Children</em> co-stars (as Amanda and Annie, respectively), they remain as thick as thieves. In fact, in 2019, Stause marveled that she and Egan (who, of course, is now <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Chelsea) “never run out of things to talk about.”</p>

10 / 17 <p>Friends may be few and far between for <em>General Hospital</em> villainess Nelle (RIP), but that’s not at all the case for her portrayer. “You complete me,” Instagrammed Erin, who played the ABC soap’s ill-fated Kiki. In a separate post, Lanier said the same, adding that Erin’s “heart, talent, beauty and wicked sense of humor are out of this world.”</p>

11 / 17 <p>Friends since the 1990s, when they played Cassie and Annie, respectively, on <em>Guiding Light</em>, the Emmy-winning soap vets have been re-paired as <em>General Hospital</em> archenemies Carly and Nina. But the side-eye and bitch slaps end when their scenes do. Wright even <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/658464/general-hospital-cynthia-watros-laura-wright-reaction-online-threat/" target="_blank">rushed to Watros’ defense</a> when a “fan” took her animosity toward Nina way too far.</p>

12 / 17 <p>BAM, indeed! Years after <em>All My Children</em> paired these two MVPs as star-crossed sweethearts Bianca and Maggie, their friendship was still going strong. Heck, all you had to do was look at the snaps from Hendrickson (now Chloe on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>) and Riegel’s 2017 jaunt to Sin City to see how in synch they still were. Also, was that the Village People’s “YMCA” dance that they were doing? “<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BRPNDz5jomP/" target="_blank">Looks just like BAM</a>,” laughed Hendrickson. </p>

13 / 17 <p>Nothing bonds actors quite like a complicated <em>General Hospital</em> plot in which one of their characters passes off the other’s daughter as her own. Take it from Kirsten Storms, whose Maxie handed newborn Louise to Brook Lynn to raise as baby Bailey in 2021 — and, in the process, made a friend for life. Setton, Storms <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CXo4bulvPoR/" target="_blank">Instagrammed</a>, is “wonderfully honest, open, loving, gorgeous, really [bleeping] funny, an effortlessly badass actor — can I get an amen to this, please? — a fantastic mama to three gorgeous kids, a great listener, an even better advice giver and a really supportive friend.” In other words, Setton rocks.</p>

14 / 17 <p>In 2019, <em>All My Children</em>’s former Maria told <a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/content/icymi-eva-la-rue-interview/" target="_blank"><em>Soap Opera Digest</em></a> that she still got together with her former co-star, who won an Emmy for her work as Kendall. And after a 2018 <em>Live With Kelly and Ryan</em> Halloween episode, LaRue reconnected with <em>All My Children</em>’s Hayley. “I just love her,” said LaRue. Ripa is “that friend where, no matter what, even if you haven’t spoken in a year, you pick back up mid-sentence, right where you left off the last time you were talking to her, and there is never a barrier or wall. She is exactly as fun and as real as you see on TV.”</p>

15 / 17 <p>Things can get awfully serious between sometime <em>Young & Restless</em> sisters-in-law Victoria and Phyllis. But when the cameras stop rolling, the fun starts. In fact, the Emmy winners can often be found not just running lines but burning off <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CiEemtfuOEk/" target="_blank">a little dance fever</a>.</p>

16 / 17 <p>The daughter/mother bond between Josslyn and Carly doesn’t stop when the cameras are finished rolling at <em>General Hospital</em>. Oh no, McCoy has called Wright the “beautiful, compassionate force of nature who changed my life. You are a light to all, and I love you.” So yeah, they get along kinda-sorta well.</p>