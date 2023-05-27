Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Is this a whole new segment of General Hospital? A cottage industry of updating updates of soap operas? An adorable shout-out to a dedicated fan? Why not all of the above? Actually, now that we’re updating the update of the update of the show, we feel like we might be entering Inception territory here, so all we can say is hold onto your hats!

In any case, James Patrick Stuart released a video update of superfan Max’s own General Hospital commentary on MaxUpdatesGH. It isn’t all that unusual for fans to have a few words to say about their favorite show, of course. But what is unusual in this case is just how old Max is — or rather isn’t! It’s not often we get many kids’ perspectives on soaps. Though, let’s be honest. Those of us who grew up in soap watching households have been following daytime since we, too, were children!

Both videos are works of art in their own right, from Stuart talking about Max talking about how much talking was in the episode (we warned you this would turn into Inception!) to the careful placement of Stuart’s Valentin mug to match the careful placements of Max’s mugs. Those mugs, of course, had a very important function, as Max raised a glass — with himself — to celebrate one very key moment of the episode. And it’s a moment we can guarantee a ton of fans were talking about too!

One notable difference between updates was the fact that Stuart did not have to ask his mom to stop laughing in the background while he updated us. Max on the other hand most certainly did. It’s a subtle, but key change of style between the two.

Oh, and if you’re wondering who’s the “cutest person on the show,” well, you’re about to find out. We trust there won’t be any arguments over it! One thing Stuart didn’t touch in updating the update, though, was Max’s, er, creative suggestions for how Gladys could raise some money fast! We’ll let you discover that on its own.

Check out both videos below!

Oh, and don’t think we didn’t notice the shirt of the Thanksgiving turkey riding the dinosaur’s back that Max was wearing. Pure perfection! For now, though, we guess that’s about it. This has been another fun-filled Soaps.Com update of JPS Updates MaxUpdatesGH.

Too much? OK, we’ll stop now, we promise.

