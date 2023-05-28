Credit: ABC

Victor may be dead on General Hospital, but he’s far from gone. He’s been casting a shadow over the residents of Port Charles for over 40 years now and we have a feeling we may be seeing him at least once more before he’s gone for good. After all, there’s still the reading of the will, and if he’s anything like his late sister-in-law, Helena, he’ll want to make a splash with a video for all his loved ones haters.

Plus, we’re pretty sure that even in death, Victor will find a way to make everyone’s life as miserable as possible.

Four decades of villainy (even if a good chunk of it was spent “dead”) is an admirable dedication to doing bad deeds, of course, but it’s a far more impressive timeline when it comes to love. And love is exactly what Charles Shaughnessy has been feeling for the past 40 years.

The actor took to Instagram to share some sweet then-and-now photos of himself and wife Susan Fallender on their anniversary, writing quite simply “40 years! Like yesterday.”

The fans couldn’t have been more in love with the post and Shaughnessy’s Days of Our Lives daughter Jen Lilley (who’s played Maxie on General Hospital and, over on Days, Theresa to his Shane) chimed in with appreciation for her “dad’s” post. “Awwww,” she wrote, “I could not love this post more. An incredible way to start my morning.”

Well, maybe if Victor had ever gotten his act together and focused more on love and less on world domination or saving or whatever he claimed, he and Obrecht could have celebrated their own anniversaries! But alas, that time has passed. Victor is no more. And honestly, Obrecht’s better off without him.

Take a look at our photo gallery of daytime’s greatest villains of all-time, ranked!