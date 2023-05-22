Credit: ABC screenshot

In General Hospital’s preview for the week of May 22-26, could Nina confess to what she did? Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

As the SEC build their case against them for insider trading, Carly asks Drew how they get out of this. Drew says they need to go after the person who ratted them out. Well that’s one option, but there is a second staring them in the face, one Carly is no stranger to. They get married so they can’t testify against one another!

Ava again warns Nina that if Sonny finds out she turned Carly in then it will be over. Nina has already contemplated coming clean that she turned Carly and Drew in after Willow asked her to stop going after Carly. Ava talked her out of doing so once, but it appears Nina is thinking about it again.

Most of Port Charles, including members of his own family, have wrongly assumed it was Ned who turned the couple in, as he threatened to once before. Perhaps she’s finally starting to believe in her husband’s innocence, as Olivia asks, “If Ned didn’t do it, then who did?”

Finally, Nina goes to Sonny and says, “I need to tell you something…” Will she confess to what she’s done?

