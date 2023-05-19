Credit: Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images; Howard Wise/JPI

Sonny and Nina’s relationship has stayed strong, despite all of the outside forces that have been against them. Well, General Hospital fans, buckle up because the mob boss’ next move is going to blow a few people straight out of the water, especially Carly.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Maurice Benard previews a big marriage proposal ahead, one that holds no secret agenda. “He loves her,” Sonny’s portrayer stated about Nina. Just the fact that Nina told Sonny that she was okay with him attending Michael and Willow’s wedding alone, that made him fall even more for her — and that’s when Sonny decided he wanted to make Nina his bride.

And given the fact that things are slowly falling into place with Michael, as well as with the rest of his kids, Sonny feels as though he can now move forward with his relationship with Nina. However, given everything that’s gone on and the little secret that Nina’s been harboring, that she’s the one who turned Carly and Drew into the SEC, we can see why Sonny is forced to try to elevate some of Nina’s fears when it comes to accepting his proposal.

Sonny doesn’t care about the past, or what she’s done, and makes it clear that he just wants her. Benard revealed that he was “greatly moved” while shooting the scene and though he hasn’t seen it himself, he heard that “the proposal Sonny does to Nina is as good as it gets.” The actor also recalled the many proposals he’s acted out in the past and shared, “I’m not saying this is the best, but I am saying it’s up there with the best that I’ve had. I think it’s really special.”

Nonetheless, given this is a soap, and secrets don’t stay hidden for long, it’s only a matter of time before Carly finds out that Nina was the one who ratted her and Drew out to the SEC and we all know what that means… She’ll likely pop the bubble in Sonny and Nina’s happily ever after before they even make it to saying, “I do…” and this is why we had predicted that the show is set to thrill one character’s fans… and horrify another’s.

