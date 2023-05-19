General Hospital Legend Pays Tribute to Her Late Castmate: ‘I Can’t Stop Crying’
Losing a dear friend is hard. Losing a dear friend with whom you worked closely for years and years… sigh. Even harder. No one need tell that to General Hospital legend Denise Alexander, who has played Lesley Webber off and on since 1973. The recent passing of Jacklyn Zeman, who was added to the ABC soap’s cast only a few years later as Bobbie Spencer, has hit her hard.
“Dear girl,” Alexander wrote in a note that was shared with Soap Hub, “I keep hearing your voice and your laugh, and I can’t stop crying.”
Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
Alexander certainly isn’t alone in that. Zeman’s fans and peers have expressed much the same reaction to the heartbreaking news. “I have so treasured your sweetness, your sense of humor, your talent and, always, your dear kindness. And the best hugs.”
It’s OK to take a moment to breathe. Inhale and exhale. At times like these, it’s probably more than OK, necessary. Zeman was only 70 when she was taken from us, taken from the life that she seemed to so be savoring.
Over and over again, since the Port Charles mainstay lost her battle with cancer on May 10, we’ve heard the same bittersweet sentiments expressed. How can a light that shone so brightly… have been dimmed? It’s a stretch of the imagination that none of us ever wanted to make.
“I love you forever,” Alexander concluded her message. And that just about says it all, doesn’t it? Read what more of Zeman’s colleagues and admirers had to say about her in the below photo gallery.