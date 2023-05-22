After Being Written Off General Hospital, Kin Shriner Reflects On Happier Times
Last Monday, May 16, General Hospital veteran Kin Shriner tweeted that he had found out his character Scotty had been written out of the ABC soap. He took the opportunity to not only alert fans of the changes but to thank them for all of their support throughout the decades since he took on the role in 1977.
Though many of his Twitter followers were shocked and upset by the news, others made a good point, that Scotty sooner or later, always comes back.
I just found out Scotty @GeneralHospital was written out I thank u @GeneralHospital fans for decades of supporting me !!
— Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) May 17, 2023
Soon after, Shriner posted a black and white photo with the late Susan Brown, who played his adoptive mother Gail, Leslie Charleson (Monica) and his beloved castmate Jackie Zeman (Bobbie), who passed away earlier this month on Wednesday, May 10.
“We would always be smiling back then,” Shriner stated. General Hospital was a riot.”
We would always be smiling back then @GeneralHospital was a riot . pic.twitter.com/CbgpYPoZk3
— Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) May 17, 2023
Oh, the good old days, each soap has them and every actor has their favorite memories, and it’s always extra hard when those include castmates who are no longer with us. In another post, he recollected more happy times with Zeman, to include Anthony Geary (Luke), and shared, “A very happy time for the three of us [at] General Hospital. We really laughed a lot and worked hard every day!”
A very happy time for the the 3 of us @GeneralHospital we really laughed alot And worked hard everyday ! pic.twitter.com/uex1QKBY4z
— Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) May 13, 2023
And even though he’s said goodbye for now, we hope to one day soon see Scotty back in Port Charles!
Not only did Shriner recall what a “tremendous force” Zeman was, Geary, as well as many other daytime castmates, had a lot to say about the woman they all loved so much. Read about other happier times as various stars remembered Bobbie’s portrayer in our photo gallery below.