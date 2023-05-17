Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Last week, reports came in that Haley Pullos needed to take a temporary leave of absence from General Hospital and that Holiday Mia Kriegel would be stepping into the role of Molly starting the week of May 22. In a statement to Soap Opera Digest, the actress explained, “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident… I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!”

Now, TMZ is reporting that Pullos had been arrested for DUI after allegedly causing a major wreck on a Pasadena freeway on April 29. The outlet not only posted horrific photos from the scene of the accident, but after obtaining documents, said that Pullos had “swerved, flew over the dividing barrier and into oncoming traffic” before colliding head-on with another car that was traveling around 60 mph.

It’s also being reported that when the police arrived on the scene, Pullos was unable to exit her car, but with an assist from firefighters, she was helped into an ambulance. However, things appeared to turn a little violent, as police reported that she allegedly struck a firefighter who was trying to assess her injuries and shouted, “This is a $400 [bleeping] shirt!” It’s also alleged that weed edibles and mini-bottles of tequila were found in her car.

More: Primetime soap legend shares momentous turning point

At the hospital, the article goes on to say, Pullos showed clear signs that she’d been driving under the influence, which included alcohol on her breath, slurred speech and watery eyes. This led to her arrest, followed by the actress allegedly having to be sedated for being aggressive and fighting with hospital staff.

Though the driver of the other car survived the head-on crash, they were hospitalized with major injuries. Cops also allegedly confirmed to TMZ that Pullos had been involved in another hit-and-run incident before this scary freeway crash.

Following the accident, Pasadena Fire Department tweeted photos from the scene and reminded everyone to “stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and stay off your phone.”

Freeway Rescue – 134/Orange Grove. Early this morning PFD responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue of occupants from both vehicles. Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and stay off your phone. pic.twitter.com/mkuM7ZFfJ3 — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) April 29, 2023

Lives could have been lost in this accident, and we are so glad that the actress and other driver are on the mend. Whatever you do, do not get behind the wheel while under the influence.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a soap star has made headlines for unfortunate reasons. Some of the others are outlined in the below photo gallery.

