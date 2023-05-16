General Hospital’s Laura Wright Shares Photos — and Momentous News — From Her Mother’s Day Weekend
General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly), who is a proud mom to daughter Lauren and son John, had something extra special to celebrate this Mother’s Day weekend. On Saturday, May 13, the ABC soap actress shared some family photos from John’s college graduation — talk about a Mother’s Day gift to remember!
“Yesterday this amazing young man graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Construction Management and will be heading to Aspen this summer on the Whiting-Turner team!” Wright stated. “We are so, so proud of you Lj!”
The first pic featured John wearing a construction hat, holding his diploma, while his proud mom, dad (Wright’s ex-husband John Wright) and sister Lauren gathered around him. The next shot included the actress’ longtime love and former castmate Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter), followed by a few more with others, which included one with John and his big sis.
In an extra post, Wright shared another moment from the family’s celebration and shouted, “Best Mother’s Day weekend!”
And in another, she dropped a “graduation photo dump” featuring highlights from John’s momentous weekend.
Just a few years back, in 2021, she celebrated Lauren’s graduation from California Polytechnic State University with her extended crew in tow.
And with Lauren wearing her graduation sash, Wright simply shared, “You amaze me.”
Now that both of her kids have graduated college, the sky is the limit for these two, and we wish John the very best in his career and hope that all of the ladies out there had a wonderful Mother’s Day as well.
To see a cute throwback pic of Wright with her son and daughter, view our gallery below filled with nearly 100 photos of soap stars and their real-life kids.