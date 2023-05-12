General Hospital’s Kin Shriner Pays His Respects to Longtime Leading Lady Jacklyn Zeman
Back when Jacklyn Zeman first started on General Hospital in 1977, bad girl Bobbie had eyes only for Kin Shriner’s Scotty — a matter made incredibly complicated by the fact that he was popularly paired with Genie Francis’ Laura. At one point, the naughty nurse’s unabashed pursuit of the object of her affections became so appalling to Scotty-and-Laura fans that Zeman started receiving death threats and wound up with the FBI tailing her everywhere she went!
Credit: Getty Images
Shriner’s response to this turn of events, the longtime co-stars said during a 2022 episode of State of Mind With Maurice Benard, was to see how good her bodyguards really were by taking Zeman on a joyride on his motorcycle and finding out whether they could keep up! (You can watch the full interview below.)
So, needless to say, Shriner and Zeman were tight. “We have worked so closely together and spent so much time together,” she marveled to Soap Opera Digest last year, “and we’ve never had a fight, never had even a poke or a jab or a moment where I thought, ‘Oh, he’s annoying.’ I just love him. We get along and we laugh, and never has a cross word been spoken between us.”
Zeman’s passing, Shriner tweeted on May 11, was “a bad loss, but Jackie was a tremendous force I will, so miss her.”
The actor, who over the years was matched and re-matched with Zeman on screen — though Bobbie and Scotty never could quite get it together for long! — also shared a video of himself “sitting at the Smoke House, Jackie’s favorite restaurant, Jackie’s booth, so… here’s lookin’ at you, Jackie.”
A bad loss but Jackie was a tremendous force I will so miss her ! @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/VCKsdoRoSF
— Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) May 11, 2023
As we join Shriner in raising a glass to his legendary leading lady, read what other co-stars and friends had to say about her in the below photo gallery.
Video: YouTube/State of Mind