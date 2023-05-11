‘Together Forever, Mama’: The Daughters of General Hospital’s Jacklyn Zeman Make a Solemn Promise
As daytime and its fans mourned the loss of Jacklyn Zeman, the General Hospital star’s daughters took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her. “There are few words that will do justice to the incredible life our mama lived,” wrote Cassidy and Lacey Rose, Zeman’s girls with third husband Glenn Gorden (from whom she split in 2007). “Her positive, happy, warm and loving spirit touched all those that were lucky enough to know her, watch her and love her.
Credit: Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
“She was a loving mother and gramie, a talented actress and a fiercely loyal friend — all of which brought joy to her life,” they added. “She gets to continue to create beauty in this world as a real angel now.”
Though Zeman will be sorely missed on screen as Bobbie — and no doubt even more missed off screen — we at least get to hold onto our recollections of her and her work. And for her daughters, “her memory and love continues to live on, in and around us,” they said. “The outpouring of love and support is a true testament to the impact and lasting legacy she made. We feel so much gratitude and appreciation for all the support we have received.
“Our hope is for the world to continue to share stories, laughs and celebrate love in her honor,” they went on.
Credit: Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images
Heartbreaking as it is for the actress to have passed at just 70 (here’s what happened), she would probably be the last one to want any of us to feel sad. “In her own words: ‘Girls, I have lived a wonderful life.’ While she had many admirable qualities, her greatest of all was to always find the good and inspire others to do the same,” noted Cassidy and Lacey Rose. “We are heartbroken but will keep smiling and continue on to make her proud and honor her memory. We always have and always will be together forever, Mama. We have such immense and deep love for you.”
Read the tributes paid to Zeman by her soap peers in the below photo.