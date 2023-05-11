1 / 30 <p>“My earliest memories of my time on <em>General Hospital</em> involve Jackie loving on and mothering me, gently guiding me toward success, where she felt so at home,” tweeted the Emmy winner who originated the role of Zeman’s daughter. “Beautiful Queen, inside and out. I know everyone who loved her is devastated. My love to her girls, fam, work fam and fans.” (This shot is from their trip to the ’98 Emmys.)</p>

2 / 30 <p>“I just heard of Jackie Zeman’s passing late tonight. This is going to take me a minute to process,” Instagrammed her longtime castmate. “I can’t believe such a life force as hers has left. Her family and close friends must be absolutely devastated. Please hold them in your hearts.”</p>

3 / 30 <p>Responding to Lindstrom’s post, Samuel said that “I just found out, too, Jon. Completely stunned. She was so lovely. Will miss her sense of humor and energy.” In his own post, Samuel added that Zeman (seen here rocking the 2018 Nurses Ball) “never ceased to make us laugh, and smile. We will miss you!”</p>

4 / 30 <p>Laura and Bobbie may have begun as bitter rivals on screen — this portrait is from 1980 — but behind the scenes, their portrayers were good friends. “Beautiful, beautiful Jackie,” tweeted Francis upon hearing the news. “This was way too soon.”</p>

5 / 30 <p>Zeman was “an angel on and especially off screen,” Turner said. “Thank you, Queen; you will always be loved and never forgotten. RIP.”</p>

6 / 30 <p>“Incredibly stunned to hear of Jackie’s passing. Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone,” said her onetime leading man (with her here in 2011). “Love to your spirit as it ascends, sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us, and you will not be forgotten.”</p>

7 / 30 <p>The <em>General Hospital</em> alum, who was killed off twice as A.J., said that he was “truly saddened to have learned that Jackie passed. She was always so kind to me. She will be missed by so many people. My deepest condolences for her family, friends and legions of fans. RIP, Jackie.”</p>

8 / 30 <p>Zeman was “an absolute legend,” said her on-screen son-in-law. “I loved hearing her stories about the show in the ’70s and ’80s. Always so kind and down-to-earth. You will be so missed, Jackie. Condolences to her daughters, family and legions of fans who have loved Bobbie Spencer for decades.”</p>

9 / 30 <p>“Dear, sweet Jackie. It is so very sad to hear of her passing,” Instagrammed the soap vet whose Stefan was one of Bobbie’s many husbands. “She was a gentle, kind soul. Jackie loved her work and always brought joy and laughter to everyone around her. Sending love to all who loved her.”</p>

10 / 30 <p>Zeman, who started her soap career on <em>One Life to Live</em>, made quite an impression on the Emmy winner, who tweeted that “her warmth and friendly enthusiasm always lighted up a room. RIP.”</p>

11 / 30 <p>“This hit me really hard, a gut punch… ” marveled the Emmy winner. “I think [that was] because Jackie was such a sweet, delicate soul. And I got to know her really well in the later years. I just loved her spirit. I keep telling people life is not fair, we just have to accept what is. I will miss you, Jackie. We all will.”</p>

12 / 30 <p>“I am heartbroken,” tweeted the soap vet, here with Zeman and <em>General Hospital</em> castmate Leslie Charleson (Monica) in 2006. “Jackie will always be missed. So kind. So talented. How fortunate I am to have known her.”</p>

13 / 30 <p>“I’m saddened and in complete shock hearing of Jackie’s passing. I have known her for over 30 years and have had the pleasure of working with her more often over the last 10 on <em>The Bay</em>,” Instagrammed the soap-hopper who played Katherine on <em>General Hospital.</em> “What an absolute doll of a person… always so upbeat, optimistic with the most incredible laugh. She was so proud of her girls, Lacey and Cassidy, and talked about them all the time. She told me how much she loved being a mother and a grandmother. We all will miss you, sweet Jackie.”</p>

14 / 30 <p>“Devastated to hear the horrible news of Jackie Zeman’s passing,” tweeted the actor. “Too much bad news coming out of <em>General Hospital</em> these days. Very, very sad and hard to believe.”</p>

15 / 30 <p>“Jackie Z was the first person I really got to know back on <em>General Hospital</em> in ’81,” said her fellow vet. “We did many [personal appearances] together, and they were always great. She was always the perfect partner. Much later, we worked on <em>The Bay</em>. And now I’ll never be able to work with her again. Her spark has gone. Bye, babe.” Above is a promo shot taken in 1983 with Charleson and the late Peter Hansen (Lee) and Stuart Damon (Alan).</p>

16 / 30 <p>“Oh my, I am shocked and sooo very sad!” exclaimed Zeman’s longtime co-star (with her here in 2005). “Jackie Zeman is a legend!!! So many wonderful memories, both personal and professional. Her sparkle will be present on <em>General Hospital</em> forever.”</p>

17 / 30 <p> </p> <p>“We all loved Jackie,” said the actress. She was so special, caring and full of light. I’ll cherish our conversations about life, acting and how to be a nurse in Port Charles. She was incredible and had the biggest heart. Sending my love to her family, friends and fans.”</p>

18 / 30 <p>“Such a light of love has been lost,” said the Emmy winner, who played Bobbie’s nephew Lucky from 2003-09, “but I know has gained her wings as the angel that she was! Incredible woman with a smile that made you smile… So honored to have worked with her!”</p>

19 / 30 <p>Calling his former castmate “dearest Jackie,” the Emmy winner said that she was “always a joy,” emphasizing his tweet with broken-heart emojis. This snap of them is from 2018’s Hollywood Christmas Parade.</p>

20 / 30 <p>“I am heartbroken to hear this news,” shared Obrecht’s portrayer. “One of the kindest people I have ever met. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans.”</p>

21 / 30 <p>Zeman was “the kindest,” tweeted the actress who played Parker on <em>General Hospital</em>. “Fly with angels now.” In 2007, Jones wound up at a fashion show seated, years before passing through the soap, with Zeman and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, <em>Young & Restless</em>… also years away from her run as Nina).</p>

22 / 30 <p>The Emmy winner summed up her feelings in not just a single tweet but a single word: “heartbroken.”</p>

23 / 30 <p>The Emmy winner, with Rogers, Zeman and Buchanan in 2017 here, offered “my deepest condolences to Cassidy and Lacey.”</p>

24 / 30 <p>“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend, Jackie Zeman. We were pregnant at the same time. Our children played together often. There were trips to the <em>General Hospital</em> studio, birthday parties, playdates and beach days. It was magical. My heart aches for her daughters.”</p>

25 / 30 <p>“What a beautiful soul that will be missed here on earth. Jackie was one of my first mentors at <em>General Hospital</em>,” said the Emmy winner. “She was a warm woman with a witty sense of humor. She embraced life. Sad day.”</p>

26 / 30 <p>In sharing the sad news, the boss said that “just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.” Here, the duo were attending a 2013 <em>General Hospital</em> event at the Paley Center for Media.</p>

27 / 30 <p>“Jackie was the first person I spoke to when I walked on set to film my very first scene. I was so nervous,” the Emmy nominee recalled, “but she soothed me with hugs as she introduced herself. Thank you for all that you were to me and so many. Love you now and forever. My condolences to her beautiful family.”</p>

28 / 30 <p>Understandably, the Emmy winner who’s played Bobbie’s daughter since 2005 found herself initially at a loss for words. On Twitter, she shared a number of spectacular clips of Zeman in action, each of them accompanied by a broken-heart emoji. Later, Wright Instagrammed that “I’m struggling to wrap my head around this. I’m so grateful to have shared so many years with this beautiful woman. Jackie told the best stories. She had an <em>incredible</em> spirit, and she lived such an amazing life. She loved working on <em>General Hospital</em>. She adored her daughters and lit up when talking about her grandchildren. Saying she will be missed is an understatement. Thank you, Jackie, for sharing your heart and soul with all of us. Much love to Cassidy and Lacey.”</p>

29 / 30 <p>“For 40 years, I was fortunate enough to play Jackie Zeman’s big brother on <em>General Hospital</em>,” the Emmy winner <a href="https://tvline.com/2023/05/11/jackie-zeman-dies-anthony-geary-tribute-general-hospital/" target="_blank">told our sister site TVLine</a>. “In all those years, I never heard her utter one disparaging word about any actor, crew member, or co-worker. In fact, I never heard Jackie express an unkind word about anyone, ever. In a highly competitive profession where ego, feelings and emotions are bread and butter, I’ve found this quality to be extremely rare. I expect it will be even more rare now that dear Jackie is gone. She was quite simply one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever known. I will miss her laugh and the deep, soulful look in her eyes whenever she expressed the love and pride she had in her two lovely daughters. Tonight, l already miss her and feel a powerful ache where Jackie’s smile used to be.”</p>