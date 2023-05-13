Credit: ABC

Honesty isn’t just the best policy when General Hospital castmates Maurice Benard and Chad Duell get together for an episode of the former’s State of Mind, it’s the only policy. So when the latter recently sat down with the former, not even Duell’s past relationship with former co-star Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr/Kiki) was off limits.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Bringing up the subject, Benard mentioned that he had had the One Life to Live alum as a guest less than a month earlier. She’d told him that when she informed Duell that she wasn’t happy and was going to move back East, he’d basically told her to go. As Alderson put it, “Chad kinda knew it was coming… He was so understanding, more so than he needed to be, ’cause I know how much it hurt him.”

“That’s far in the past,” Duell said during the May 7 edition of State of Mind. “All I can say about that situation is I hope she feels that decisions she made were what’s best for her and that she’s genuinely happy.”

Quite the philosopher, the Emmy winner is able to learn from his history in a way that informs his future. “I have plenty of journeys that sometimes can scar you and change you as a person,” he said, “but amongst all that tangled web of mess there’s a breakthrough at the end of it, of growth.” It’s just “hard to see at times. It’s like a rope that’s so tangled up” with “cluttered crap from their past.

“The work,” he concluded, “is untangling that stuff and allowing it to change you for the better.”

That, Duell certainly seems to have done. This fall, he and girlfriend Luana Lucci are expecting their first child together.

Video: YouTube/State of Mind With Maurice Benard