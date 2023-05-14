Credit: ABC

The acting world can be a cutthroat place full of divas and rising stars all looking to steal the spotlight and make a name for themselves. Luckily, most daytime actors know the importance of working together and helping each other shine, but every now and then you get someone who is just all about “me.” Luckily, according to James Patrick Stuart, that’s not what happened on General Hospital during a very key scene Valentin had to share with someone else.

In fact, Stuart was so impressed with his scene-mate after all that Greenland/Victor/end-of-the-world stuff, that he took to Twitter to sing him praises! The kicker, it seems, came when this natural-born actor helped make sure that Spencer and Trina had their time to shine!

“Take a moment to appreciate that young Joey Clay (aka Baby Ace) stayed perfectly in character and watched the ‘Sprina’ reunion very intently,” Stuart tweeted. He then added a deadpan, “A lot of babies I’ve worked with would have made it all about them. Nice job, kid.”

Of course while the fans all agreed that little Ace is doing a phenomenal job, there were more than a few people wondering why the poor tot’s head wasn’t covered up in that arctic air!

“He kept pulling it off,” Stuart answered. “What are you gonna do?”

OK, well, we guess no one’s perfect and little Joey Clay might have some diva in him after all. But can you blame him? You can’t obscure that adorable little face — especially as he turns in the pitch-perfect performance watching Spencer and Trina reunite with as much eagerness as we had!

Also, from a character standpoint, Ace is Esme and Nikolas’ kid, so we have a feeling he’s going to end up being quite the handful as he grows up. You can’t tell him what to do and if he doesn’t want to wear something on his head, he won’t!

