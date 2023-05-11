General Hospital’s Maura West Shares the ‘Loving Gift’ That Left Her Overwhelmed With Gratitude
This week, Maura West celebrated 10 years playing Ava on General Hospital and her fans and castmates sent her various messages to mark the milestone on Monday, May 8. However, one message in particular left the ABC soap actress “overwhelmed” and she took to social media to send her gratitude.
West posted a couple of photos featuring a very special gift, as well as a list of those involved in making it happening. “I am so overwhelmed by this loving gift to celebrate 10 years of Ava J!” West expressed. “Thanks to all of you who organized this thoughtful donation to the Organization for Autism Research. You are just extraordinary people. Thank you. Thank you.”
Along with a bouquet of flowers, and a mug to articulate just how “awesome” the actress is, West shared a framed Certificate of Appreciation that detailed how her fans came together to donate over $7,000 to the national non-profit, which is “dedicated to improving the lives of everyone impacted by autism by supporting research that produces meaningful and practical results.”
She also posted a photo containing a list of those who were behind arranging the thoughtful gift that will help so many and the note that was included that expressed how the fans “could not imagine” the show without her and how the actress delivers “every single day” and is a “joy to watch onscreen.”
This donation touched our hearts and simply displayed what most in this industry already know… that soap fans are the best out there — with the biggest hearts and always willing to lend their undying support!
