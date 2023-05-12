Credit: ABC

Well, it was one heck of a week on General Hospital. The Ice Princess sequel saga wrapped up with Victor dead and Spencer and Trina reuniting in a scene that’s sure to go down in daytime history. (That jump!) And through it all, Nicholas Alexander Chavez has been bringing it to every scene. But hey, that’s what we’d expect from an actor with one Emmy under his belt and another Emmy nomination on the table for this year.

Heck, we’d even be surprised if Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s recent work on General Hospital didn’t end up earning him another Emmy nom for next year’s awards!

And if we were the superstitious type, we may even think that he got a sign that his 2024 nomination is in the bag. Because Chavez got exactly what he (and probably all of us) could use to celebrate wrapping up such an incredible storyline — an Emmy-tastic bobblehead version of himself!

Now while the bobble head was modeled off of his 2022 Emmy winning look, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out how much it also fits for Spencer’s Nurses Ball look — which is what he was wearing when he was first dragged onto the Haunted Star!

“Very proud to announce I finally have something I never knew I always needed,” Chavez shared on Twitter, “a bobblehead version of myself… Sent to me by one of the General Hospital fans. Wow. Just… wow.”

Wow is right! Check out the likeness below, from the actor to the Emmy itself!

Also, very proud to announce I finally have something I never knew I always needed.. a bobble head version of myself… Sent to me by one of the General Hospital fans.. wow.. just.. wow… pic.twitter.com/ygqSpvkUl3 — Nicholas Alexander Chavez (@nicholasachavez) May 8, 2023

The fans, of course, agreed that the bobblehead was amazing, but they also had plenty to say about how they were certain he was on his way to his second Emmy this year — not to mention how glad they were that Spencer came out of his battled with Victor alive!

And as Lori Camoro tweeted in response, “If they don’t give you and Tabyana Ali more airtime after yesterday’s show… It was amazing when she jumped into your arms. All I could do was yell, ‘Hell yes!'”

We can’t argue with that! So here’s to an Emmy win, an Emmy nomination, an Emmy bobblehead that’s the perfect way to celebrate one heck-of-an Emmyworthy performance!

Yeah, we might have Emmy season on our minds.

