We invite fans to join us in sending a big shoutout to General Hospital’s Evan Hofer (Dex). The actor celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday, May 8, and there was no shortage of love delivered his way via various social media platforms.

In fact, his co-star, and other half of the ever-so-popular “Jex” couple, Eden McCoy (Josslyn), sent “this very special man” happy birthday wishes and stated, “You make everything fun.”

Happy birthday to this very special man❤️you make everything fun @EvanHofer pic.twitter.com/KPaGcIccsc — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) May 8, 2023

McCoy also shared an Instagram story from Hofer’s party, where he wore a sash that read, “Kiss me, it’s my birthday,” along with a crown marked, “birthday prince,” as well as a pic of Hofer and their castmate Chad Duell (Michael) posing for a slow dance.

The ABC soap stepped in as well to send their actor some love and Cassandra James (Terry) jumped into the comments to add hers too. “Happy birthday, Evan Hofer,” she cheered. “You superstar!”

And last week, Jex Universe sent him some birthday cupcakes that appeared to have a younger version of himself stamped on each. “Thank you so much, Jex Universe,” Hofer stated “You’re too good to me.”

Thank you so much @jex_universe you’re too good to me ❤️. pic.twitter.com/vs68jtvDnX — Evan Hofer (@EvanHofer) May 6, 2023

Feel free to leave your own birthday wishes for the star in our comment section below. Plus, if you’re one of the many who can’t get enough of Hofer and McCoy in Port Charles, you can meet the stars at this year’s General Hospital Convention in June.

And given that there’s another important event right around corner, the Daytime Emmys, where Hofer will likely be rooting on McCoy for Outstanding Younger Performer, now is the perfect time to look through our dream picks for some fun categories in the photo gallery below.

