Already, General Hospital has taken things from bad to worse for Valentin. Injected with Victor’s pathogen, he’s fighting for his life and so out of it that he’s hallucinating Mommie Dearest Helena. What’s more, the WSB is planning to blow up the whole island. Could this really be curtains for James Patrick Stuart’s character?

Valentin doesn't have much time before Victor's pathogen does what it was designed to do. Can he beat it?

The soap’s headwriters recently teased that not everybody might be able to be saved. And certainly, Anna’s significant other would seem to be the individual who is in the clearest and most present danger. He’s vowed that no way in hell will he be joining Helena in… well, hell. But that may be a promise that he’s in no position to keep.

Thus far, Stuart has offered no reassurance that Valentin won’t be meeting his maker. In fact, on Instagram, he cheered the conclusion of production on Season 2 of his Disney Channel series. “We’ve finished 19 all-new, very funny episodes of The Villains of Valley View,” he said, “and they’re coming your way soon! Wait till you see!”

And while that’s something to look forward to, for sure, it hardly alleviates our worries about Valentin. Although it does seem unlikely, doesn’t it, that after jumping through hoops to transform the character from the scariest of all Cassadines and Nikolas’ “killer” to a romantic lead, the show would make him a victim of Victor’s plot. Wouldn’t you agree?

