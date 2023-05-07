Too, Too Sweet: General Hospital’s Bryan Craig Introduces His ‘Little Perfect Baby Angel’
Oh, that feeling of love, from the first moment you lay eyes on someone to the little things they do that make your heart skip a beat. Well, it looks as though General Hospital alum Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) has fallen head over heels in love with the cutest, little “baby angel…” The former ABC soap actor posted two adorable photos to introduce the newest addition to his family — and “she’s perfect.”
In the first pic, Craig’s new furbaby stared into the camera, followed by another of her looking off into the distance, as he went on to explain that though he was never a “small dog kinda guy,” that was until “this little perfect baby angel came along.” And who could blame him? Just look at that face! “And so what if she has eye boogers,” he added. “She’s perfect.”
Craig’s girlfriend, Daniela Lopez Osorio, then jumped into the comments and appeared to reveal the pup’s name by stating, “Our baby, Blue.”
And if you haven’t met the actor’s lady love, back on Valentine’s Day, he posted a cute video of the couple rocking out and singing a Joan Jett and the Blackhearts classic.
Prior to that, Craig sent Osorio a birthday message while sharing photos of various special moments together. “I love doing everything with ya,” he expressed. “To this birthday and all the rest of them, cause you’re stuck with me.”
And we hope to see more photos and videos in the future of the couple with their new “baby Blue.”
View another pic of Craig and Osorio, as well as other General Hospital stars and their real-life partners, in our gallery below.