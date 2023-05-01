General Hospital Preview: The Clock Is Ticking as Laura Races to Confront Victor for What Could Be the Last Time
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of May 1 – 5, it’s a countdown to doomsday. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
As Victor has unveiled his plan to Spencer, Orbecht and Trina to wipe out 80 percent of the world’s population with a pathogen, back in Port Charles, Anna and Holly have figured out what his endgame is. Unfortunately, there was no way for them to tell the WSB what they suspected, as the organization would bomb the island, and their friends, off the map to stop Victor and save the world. They’ve decided to give Laura and the others time to stop Victor, but how long can they wait?
In a preview of what’s to come, Victor tells Obrecht it’s time to make history. She’s already verified the pathogen is still viable after all these years, and he’s tasked her with making a serum to protect him and his chosen ones from it.
Above ground, Laura, Drew, Curtis and Valentin hide from Victor’s guards, which Laura notes are all over the place. Unfortunately, Valentin’s satellite phone, which he dropped and Holly tried to call, has tipped the guards off to their presence.
As Curtis vows to bring everyone home safely, Victor’s men carry Trina and Spencer back to the Haunted Star. Why have they been escorted out of the bunker?
Back in Port Charles, Robert tells Holly and Anna how dangerous this mission really is. And over in Greenland, Drew leads the team into the final confrontation with Victor.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook