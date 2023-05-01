General Hospital Preview: Who Will — and *Won’t* — Survive Victor’s Mad Plot… and [Spoiler] Is Back?!?
By the end of May, General Hospital will reach the explosive conclusion of the storyline involving Victor Cassadine’s bananas scheme to save the world… by killing most of the people on it. And although we have a hunch that the conniver will not shrink the globe’s population by as much as he’d like to, it does sound like not all of our regulars will survive his machinations.
Guest-Starring the Grim Reaper?
“Trina and Spencer find themselves very much vulnerable as Victor’s hostages,” headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest. “Curtis, Valentin, Drew and Laura [go after them], but they may not be enough by themselves to save everyone that Victor has taken, while simultaneously stopping Victor.”
Don’t like the sound of that. Obviously, General Hospital isn’t going to kill off “Sprina” or baby Ace. The couple is if not the show’s hottest, one of ’em, and Nikolas and Esme’s son is way too pivotal to future story.
Is This a Ghost Story?
That just leaves… ack! General Hospital wouldn’t really make Liesl a casualty of Victor’s villainy, would it? The fallout would be devastating, sure, from the loss’ impact on sweetheart Scotty to the implications for Willow, who so desperately needs Obrecht’s bone marrow. But the show and Kathleen Gati have done so much hard and beautiful work redeeming Britt’s mom. It’s crazy to think that the powers that be even might throw that all away.
Also totally bonkers is the tease the scribes offered up about a blast from the past that Laura definitely will not want. She “will come face to face with a threat from long ago,” they say. A threat that bears an uncanny resemblance to Constance Towers’ Helena Cassadine, perhaps? (Read about the actress’ comeback here.)
